Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,155 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1,004.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $69.74 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

