Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 435 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 217.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $2,761,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,035,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,637 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $183.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.30. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.54 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

