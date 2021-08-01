Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 86 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 135,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $185.50 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $187.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.