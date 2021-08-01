Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 241.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

