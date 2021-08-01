Captrust Financial Advisors Has $108,000 Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 4,858.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $37,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

