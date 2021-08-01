Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 256.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 99.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

