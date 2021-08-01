Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,591 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 359.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Utz Brands were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 709.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,190 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

UTZ stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.