Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 350.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 150,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 93,111 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 110,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

