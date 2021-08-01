Carbon (CRBN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $111,891.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $111,891.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00045558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00136598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.50 or 0.99613535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.80 or 0.00827634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,355,974 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

