Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 516 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,682. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

