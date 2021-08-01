Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,334. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

