Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 2,529 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 205,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 2,187,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,958. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

