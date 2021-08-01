Cardinal Capital Management Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.43. 5,712,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.29. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.