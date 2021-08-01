Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.6521 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

