Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post sales of $63.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.50 million and the highest is $64.89 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $280.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $352,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,901.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $5,346,736. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cardlytics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.96. The company had a trading volume of 405,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,500. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.78. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

