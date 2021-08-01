CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $84.04 on Friday. CareDx has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,215,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 149,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $31,866,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 67.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

