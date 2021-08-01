Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 167,542 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

