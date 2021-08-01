Carrefour SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carrefour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRRFY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

