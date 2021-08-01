Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.25 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

