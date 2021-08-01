Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

