Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce $427.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.90 million to $431.14 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $368.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%.

TAST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 202,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

