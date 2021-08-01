Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.68. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 21,905 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cartesian Growth stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,996 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

