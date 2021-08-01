Cash Tech (CATE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.52 Million

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Cash Tech has a total market cap of $101,489.01 and $1.52 million worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech (CATE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

