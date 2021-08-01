CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $13.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

OTGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 target price on shares of CD Projekt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. VTB Capital lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $12.00 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.