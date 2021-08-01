Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 43,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 328,623 shares.The stock last traded at $8.91 and had previously closed at $8.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

