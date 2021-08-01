CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CIG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

