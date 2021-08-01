Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

TSE CVE opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.11. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The company has a market cap of C$21.00 billion and a PE ratio of -38.41.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

