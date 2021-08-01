Centene Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05.

Get Centene alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,705,000 after buying an additional 543,330 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centene by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,880. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.