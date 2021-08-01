Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,111 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,361,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.17. 311,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.69. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

