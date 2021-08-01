Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

KO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,727,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

