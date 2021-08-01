Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 35,419 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,419 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.46. 5,552,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,589. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $119.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

