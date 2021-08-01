Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $3.30 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $75.55. 6,771,030 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

