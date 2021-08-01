CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $25.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,701,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,632,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 238.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,296,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,769,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

