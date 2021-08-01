Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.94. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

EBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

