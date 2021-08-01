Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 15,994 shares.The stock last traded at $114.22 and had previously closed at $114.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $637.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

