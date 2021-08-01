Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.11.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.19. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

