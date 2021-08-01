Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 51.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

