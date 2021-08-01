Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.92.

Chart Industries stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,145. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

