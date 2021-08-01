Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $4.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.31 EPS.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CHE stock opened at $476.02 on Friday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.95.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Chemed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.