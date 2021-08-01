Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $4.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.31 EPS.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $476.02 on Friday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Chemed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

