Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.78. The company has a market cap of $243.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

