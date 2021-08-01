Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,561,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

