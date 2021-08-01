China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBGH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.64.

Get China YiBai United Guarantee International alerts:

China YiBai United Guarantee International Company Profile

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.