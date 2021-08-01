Chonk (CHONK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $147,418.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 48.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for about $109.02 or 0.00262186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $147,418.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00793583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00039925 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.