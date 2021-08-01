Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $19.16

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.16 or 0.00046207 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $223,263.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.71 or 0.00787772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039509 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

