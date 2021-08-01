Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $200.00 at JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.06.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.11. Chubb has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after acquiring an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.