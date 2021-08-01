Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.