CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.02. CI Financial shares last traded at C$22.75, with a volume of 492,414 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIX. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on CI Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.2514792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.