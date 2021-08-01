CIBC Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$197.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.14.
TSE IFC opened at C$170.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$168.36. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$131.94 and a 1 year high of C$173.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
