CIBC Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$197.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.14.

TSE IFC opened at C$170.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$168.36. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$131.94 and a 1 year high of C$173.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

