Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. 337,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

