Cindicator (CND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $118,616.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $24.16 million and $118,616.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00792714 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00039669 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

